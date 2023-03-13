HireRight (NYSE:HRT) PT Raised to $10.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE HRT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.73. 113,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,237. HireRight has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of HireRight

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 502,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,406 over the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in HireRight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its position in HireRight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,976,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in HireRight by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.