HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Given New $13.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.60 to $13.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.10.

HRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,290. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406 over the last ninety days. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HireRight by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

