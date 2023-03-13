Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.25) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIK. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.09) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.32) to GBX 1,740 ($20.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,882 ($22.63).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,756.50 ($21.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,716.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,489.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,553.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,137 ($25.70).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 6,811.59%.

In other news, insider Deneen Vojta acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,478.60). Corporate insiders own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.