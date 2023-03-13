Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,766 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up 1.8% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $466,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $123.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.07.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

