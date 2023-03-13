Hedera Price Tops $0.0593 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $44.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000889 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.739033 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06130201 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $37,769,304.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

