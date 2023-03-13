HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, a growth of 253.2% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

HealthStream Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 99,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,337. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $765.72 million, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading

