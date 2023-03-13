HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, a growth of 253.2% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream
HealthStream Price Performance
NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 99,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,337. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $765.72 million, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.49.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
HealthStream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
Further Reading
