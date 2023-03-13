Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HWX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$6.46 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.79 and a 1-year high of C$8.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.20.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$539,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,000,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.