Head to Head Review: Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) vs. LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and LuxUrban Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $814.44 million 0.49 $296.70 million $2.41 2.81 LuxUrban Hotels $21.38 million 3.36 -$2.23 million N/A N/A

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 18.69% 9.38% 3.78% LuxUrban Hotels -1.95% -46.62% 6.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.50%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business. The Urban and Investment Business segment comprises of Operation Center in Argentina, which includes shopping malls, offices, sales and development, hotels, international operations, entertainment activities, and corporate activities, and Operation Center in Israel, which consists of real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, other diverse business, and holding companies activities. The company was founded on December 31, 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

