Head-To-Head Comparison: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) vs. MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 8.69% 21.55% 15.91% MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EPAM Systems and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 3 10 0 2.77 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus target price of $402.14, suggesting a potential upside of 42.23%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

92.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.38 $419.42 million $7.08 39.94 MicroAlgo N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats MicroAlgo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

