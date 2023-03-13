Head to Head Analysis: Precision Optics (POCI) versus Its Competitors

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Precision Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -660.28% -49.34% -24.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 46.64 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $117.16 million 4.37

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ rivals have a beta of 13.27, indicating that their average share price is 1,227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 110 636 1775 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 70.55%. Given Precision Optics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

