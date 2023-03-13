Head-To-Head Analysis: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) versus Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) and Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Hengan International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dividends

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 39.2%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hengan International Group pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and Hengan International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and Hengan International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.46 51.07 Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A $2.95 1.60

Hengan International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and Hengan International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft 1 3 2 0 2.17 Hengan International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $105.20, suggesting a potential upside of 345.01%. Given Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Hengan International Group.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers. It offers its products and system solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers. Its brands include Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, and Hansaplast. The company was founded by Paul C. Beiesdorf in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Hengan International Group

(Get Rating)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.