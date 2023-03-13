Head to Head Analysis: Babylon (BBLN) & The Competition

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Babylon to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Babylon and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Babylon
|$1.11 billion
|-$221.45 million
|-0.32
|Babylon Competitors
|$1.47 billion
|-$91.84 million
|-7.26
Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Babylon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Babylon
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Babylon Competitors
|8
|146
|292
|0
|2.64
Babylon presently has a consensus price target of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 522.31%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 40.64%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Babylon
|-39.85%
|-4,635.83%
|-78.38%
|Babylon Competitors
|-118.87%
|-448.95%
|-28.54%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
49.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Babylon peers beat Babylon on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
