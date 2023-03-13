Head-To-Head Analysis: Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) vs. Its Rivals

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) is one of 161 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors 1803 8149 16730 599 2.59

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,435.95% -10,699.56% -169.45% Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors -84.45% -98.00% -2.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 -$6.00 million -0.60 Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors $4.09 billion $873.14 million -13.39

Ascent Solar Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies competitors beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

