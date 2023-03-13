HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $40.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

