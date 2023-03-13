HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $40.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
