HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 386.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Shares of FHTX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.14. 10,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,572. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
