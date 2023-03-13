Hagerty (HGTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Hagerty to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.53 on Monday. Hagerty has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

