Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

