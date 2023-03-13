GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.75) to GBX 1,550 ($18.64) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.84) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,730 ($20.80) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 780,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

