Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the February 13th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days.

Grupo Herdez Trading Down 4.6 %

Grupo Herdez stock opened at C$2.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.03. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.59.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

