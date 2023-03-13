Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the February 13th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days.
Grupo Herdez Trading Down 4.6 %
Grupo Herdez stock opened at C$2.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.03. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.59.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
