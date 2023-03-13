Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 76013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

The stock has a market cap of $794.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

