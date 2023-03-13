Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 76013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
The stock has a market cap of $794.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
