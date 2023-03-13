Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,275,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 9,207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,793.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.
Read More
