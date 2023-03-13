Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Graham Stock Performance

GHM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Graham had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

