Governance OHM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $824,272.45 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $2,801.39 or 0.11559698 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $824,272.45 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00418055 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.28 or 0.28257796 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
