Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.89 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

