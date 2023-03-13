Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 452 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 2.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.22% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $91.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.