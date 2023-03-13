Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 580 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $20.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

