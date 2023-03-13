Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $739,000 Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

CMF stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

