Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.97 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

