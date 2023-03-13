Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $352.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

