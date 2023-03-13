Gould Asset Management LLC CA Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DVY opened at $113.95 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

