Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 5,405 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.71% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

