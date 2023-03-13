Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 102 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

