GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,353 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 352.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 49.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,043 shares of company stock worth $978,441 in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. 381,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

