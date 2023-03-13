GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLYC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 435,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $522,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,960,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,405.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $522,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,960,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,405.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edwin Rock acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at $697,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,571,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,101 and have sold 898,192 shares valued at $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.