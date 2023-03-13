Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.
Global Self Storage stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
