Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $330.00

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 319 ($3.84), with a volume of 70353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($3.85).
The stock has a market cap of £93.21 million, a PE ratio of 969.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.42.
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
