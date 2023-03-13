Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.85.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.31. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
