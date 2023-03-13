Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.31. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

