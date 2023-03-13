Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Glaukos worth $74,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.