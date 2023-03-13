Glantus (LON:GLAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON GLAN remained flat at GBX 7.75 ($0.09) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,643. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. Glantus has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.50 ($0.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.

In related news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($13,528.14). Corporate insiders own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

