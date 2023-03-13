GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.15)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.40 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.29)-$(0.24) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in GitLab by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.