GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.29)-$(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company issued revenue guidance of $529-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.63 million. GitLab also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.15)-$(0.14) EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,483. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

In other news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 161,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

