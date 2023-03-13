Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

