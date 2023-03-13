Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Articles

