Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 619 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $595.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $640.66 and a 200-day moving average of $555.32. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

