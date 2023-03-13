Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 5,680 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 298,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

MSOS stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

