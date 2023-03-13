Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 12,156 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $83.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

