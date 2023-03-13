Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $173.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.