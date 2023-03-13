Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $303,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Snap Stock Down 1.5 %

Snap stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock worth $13,050,687.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.