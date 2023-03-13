Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $562,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VTV stock opened at $134.89 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

