GeneDx (WGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GeneDx Trading Down 12.0 %
WGS opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.01. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.28.
About GeneDx
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeneDx (WGS)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.