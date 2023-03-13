GeneDx (WGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx Trading Down 12.0 %

WGS opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.01. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

